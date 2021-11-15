Early retirement has saved significant dollars since it was implemented

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education will be offering a $15,000 voluntary early retirement incentive for teachers again this year as part of a plan that has been a financial success for both staff and the district during the past decade and before.

Up to five teachers can apply for the incentive if retiring this year, on a first-come, first-served basis, for a total district outlay of $75,000 to be paid out of the management fund.

Teachers must be 55 years old and worked a minimum of the most previous 10 years in the district. Applications were accepted beginning November 10 with a November 30 deadline.

Dr. Jenny Barnett, superintendent of schools, said the board is offering the incentive this month so as to attract a quality applicant pool for replacements.

“One of the reasons we want to do this now is so we do know who (the retirees) are now and we can advertise for those positions because some of them are a little more difficult to hire,” Barnett said. “There’s already a teacher shortage, so we want to get ahead of the game and post those as quickly as possible.”

