HARLAN — The inaugural Earth Day Celebration will be held at Nishna Bend Recreation Area Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. - noon. The event is free and all ages are welcome to attend.

The event is hosted by Harlan Community Library, Shelby County Conservation, Shelby County Extension & Outreach, and Milk & Honey.

“We are very excited to collaborate with them to create this event,” said Emily Kurth-Christensen, Youth Services Librarian at the Harlan Community Library.

Additional sponsors include Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO)/Southwest Iowa Transit Agency (SWITA) ; Windy Hill Compost, LLC; Crees Garden Center; Krystal’s Honey; My Nest Greenhouse; and the Shelby County Wellness Alliance.

SWITA will be providing free transportation to and from the Veterans Memorial Building parking lot in Harlan every half hour. Attendees are encouraged to reduce emissions and take advantage of this ride share opportunity.

The first 50 families in attendance will receive a reusable grocery bag, and the first 40 families get a sapling to plant.

Drawings for prizes will be held throughout the morning with gifts provided by Crees Garden Center, the Harlan Community Library, and My Nest Greenhouse.

Activities will include Trail Walks and Raptor Talks by Curtis Schnack from Shelby County Conservation, face painting by the Lincoln Leaders 4-H Club; two different bird feeder projects; a honey bee demonstration by Krystal’s Honey; a composting demonstration by Windyhill Compost; an “edible soil” activity by Shelby County Extension & Outreach; and the Shelby County Wellness Alliance will provide healthy snacks.

Inside the nature center will be more activities and displays, including a butterfly STEM project; displays; and a recycling vs garbage game. Those attending will be invited to write down an Earth Day pledge.

The event will be held rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, outdoor activities will be moved into the equipment bays on-site.