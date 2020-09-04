Easter Services held via video, Zoom, live stream

COUNTY – Shelby Countians will have a multitude of options to celebrate Easter Sunday Services this weekend; albeit not in person, rather, through everything from pre-recorded video and Zoom teleconferencing to live streamed worship.

The Shelby County Ministerial Association reports amazing efforts from local churches and worship centers to provide services for their congregations the past few weeks, and those efforts continue this weekend.

For many, Easter weekend is a time to gather with family and celebrate their faith. The COVID-19 pandemic comes with it recommendations and orders to limit congregating to 10 people or less. This weekend likely will see many families staying apart. Online worship services are even more important now, officials say.

“It is a challenge, especially for people who are not technologically savvy, but for the majority of our folks it is working very well,” said Brian Taylor, pastor for Christ’s Church in Harlan and Church of Christ in Irwin.

He has been offering worship through Zoom tools on the internet the past three Sundays, and has similar plans for this weekend.

“In fact, I have had friends and family from all over the country join us for worship.

“From that standpoint, we have been able to literally reach across the country to bring the hope and peace offered by Christ in this unsettling time, even if it is on a smaller scale.”

He says Zoom is the closest thing to being in community. He gets to see and share in the fear and concern expressed in his parishioners’ eyes and voices when they talk.

Troy Renter, pastor at Harvest of Hope in Harlan, says his church will be providing services online with live simulcasts from a second campus in Audubon. “We have always casted our services,” Renter said. “We are using Facebook Live, Youtube, and YouVersion Bible app.

“The process has been working very well. We love having our services online. We have seen a huge increase in our viewership and online giving.”

The Rev. John Frost, St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan, said they will videotape the Easter Sunday Mass to be played on local media outlets Harlan Municipal Utilities, Mediacom and FMCTC, with usual times on Sunday-Wednesday.

In addition, the Knights of Columbus has a Youtube channel where they re-play the Masses. It has been quite a hit, Frost said. “The process has been working great,” he said. “We’ve received positive feedback. The Knights of Columbus site had about 400 hits last weekend.”

Joe Pennington, pastor at Fresh Encounter Fellowship, Harlan, said Easter Sunday Services will be live-streamed, as has been done in the past. “We have been live streaming for a couple of years….Facebook….on our website,” he said. “We use boxcaster, and it can be streamed directly from that website…Youtube.

“It has been a good experience.”

Pastor Jeff Erlemeier, Faith Family Church, said Easter Services will be provided on Facebook Live with worship, message, special videos and sharing communion together.

The church has been providing online services on Wednesday and Sunday evenings (7 p.m.), and Erlemeier has been posting devotionals on Facebook for Holy Week.

“We also have been utilizing Facebook to post encouraging messages to our children’s ministry, youth and young adults,” Erlemeier said. “We also use our website to post past services for those members who do not have access to Facebook.

“Recently we have started using Zoom to connect with our church leaders, small groups, youth and also having times of prayer.”

Erlemeier said it’s working well and is a great way to connect with members, pass on information and communicate.”

Stay Healthy, Safe

During these difficult times, the local pastors and churches are encouraging local residents to keep the faith, listen to the experts and take heed of social distancing orders. They are available for anyone who may feel overwhelmed or who may need assistance.

“Keep doing what you’re doing…take it seriously…be safe, be healthy, remain faithful and we’ll get through this,” said Fr. Frost. “I think most people have been taking it seriously and have been staying home. We just have to keep doing what the doctors and healthcare people tell us to do.”

Renter said to focus on the positives. “During this time of COVID-19, don’t focus on negative but look for hope-filled possibilities by slowing down, volunteering to help in community and especially focusing personally and as family on your spiritual journey with Christ.”

Pennington said the only thing that is empty are Fresh Encounter’s buildings. The church continues to grow and help people.

“We will be celebrating Easter, just not like we have done in some ways, but the real celebration is on our hearts and that has not changed,” he said. “Use this time to grow and renew your commitment to your family and your God.

“This is a difficult time, but as in all times, God is in control so that means I do not have to be in control, I can simply trust Him. Things around do not have to make sense to me...as long as God knows the end we will grow and prosper. We awaken to a new day every day of our life, and God walks with us then and now.

“Soon our ‘new normal’ is going to have to change again, so let’s make sure we are ready to embrace the possibilities this is going to afford us.”

Erlemeier is encouraging individuals to not be overtaken by fear and to trust in God during this unprecedented time in history.

“Proverbs 18:10-11 says, ‘The name of the Lord is a strong fortress; the godly run to him and are safe,’” Erlemeier said. “With many of us having more time at home, it is a perfect season to draw closer to the Lord and to our families, and to re-evaluate what is truly important in life.

“We also encourage citizens to listen to and honor the recommendations of those in authority. We should be lifting our leaders up in prayer, asking God for strength and wisdom for them. None of our leaders have experienced this kind of crisis before, and no one knows how to navigate it perfectly.

“Let’s extend mercy and support to those governing our city, state, and nation, as we believe they are doing the best job they can. Faith Family Church continues to lift up Harlan and Shelby County to God in prayer during these challenging times, and we hope to be a support to our community in whatever ways we are able.”

Taylor said facing a pandemic is not uncommon to humankind, but it is new to most of the living generations today. These are not easy times because of the uncertainty of it all.

“We have fears over health concerns. We have fears over economic concerns. All of us will be touched by this,” he said.

“My fears are lessened by my belief in Christ. My worries are less, too, and that is what Christ is offering each and every one of us this week and in the weeks and years to come.”

Taylor said to make good decisions in our community, and embrace the meaning of sacrifice and self-discipline.

“There are a thousand and one ways to look at this and I can’t help but conjure up several Old Testament images where God’s people were in some very difficult circumstances and it is through those circumstances that God was revealed to his people, and they were brought back to center and that is my hope and prayer today,” Taylor said.

“In that way my hope is no different than any medical professional out there; bring on the COVID beast and let us help you become whole.”