Economic Recovery Board launched

STATE -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order last week establishing the Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board. The advisory board will be led by Ben McLean, CEO of Ruan Transportation Management Systems, and it will focus on modernizing Iowa’s economy as well as education, health care, workforce and quality of life.

“Iowa’s success has always been about turning obstacles into opportunities,” said Reynolds.

“The Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board assembles an impressive group of business leaders to propel our recovery efforts forward and position Iowa for growth. Iowans will be at the center of this effort as we continue to make our state the best place to live, work and raise a family. I want to thank Ben McLean, CEO of Ruan Transportation for his willingness to serve as the chair and appreciate all those serving on this advisory board.”

Said McLean, “I look forward to getting to work as soon as possible with the incredibly capable and talented group of leaders that will serve on the Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board. This is about the future and taking an incredibly difficult situation and using it as an opportunity to make Iowa an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

SHELBY COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES: 77 • Recovered: 43 Negative: 377 Pending: 4

coronavirus.iowa.gov

myrtuemedical.org

Harlan Newspapers Facebook/Twitter