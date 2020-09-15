E/EHK FB Game vs. Woodbine Friday, Sept. 18 Canceled

Full Statement from the District:

September 14th Spartan Football Update for Friday September 18th.

Dear Students, Staff, Parents, and Community Members:

As a school district we want to abide by legal and privacy issues while still informing our communities about COVID-19 and positive cases and exposure in our area and school district.

The Exira-EHK Community School District has learned that there are four individuals in our school district that have been exposed to COVID-19 and have been placed in quarantine for 14 days. Our administrative team and nurses have done an amazing job of reaching out to Local Public Health with contact tracing and have notified the individuals we know who have been exposed and are using the 14 days quarantine guidance from Public Health for exposure. We are constantly in communication with public health and are following their guidance.

As the district continues to work with Public Health, the decision has been made to cancel the football game this Friday September 18th at Woodbine. This is due to the updated COVID-19 exposure and positive cases.

We continue to focus on our staff and students' health and safety. We had a meeting with the football team and calculated that the Spartans should be able to return to action on Friday September 25th vs West Harrison. We understand the frustration of the situation, but this decision was not made alone and in partnership with local public health agencies.

Thank you for your understanding and flexibility during this unprecedented time as we work to keep our students and staff safe. It continues to take a team to make sure we can try to have activities and continue to be on-site for our learning.

Please let me know if you have any questions.

Mr. Miller

Mrs. Harris