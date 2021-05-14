EEHK, IKMM to host graduations Sunday, May 16

REGIONAL – Graduates will be honored during commencement exercises at Exira-Elk Horn Kimballton and IKM-Manning High Schools on Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m.

IKM-Manning graduation will be held at the high school in Manning and the Exira-EHK graduation will be held at the Exira-EHK west gym.

Twenty-five students will be recognized at Exira-EHK. Awards night was held Tuesday, May 11, with Baccalaureate on Wednesday, May 12.

The senior class motto is Fortune does favor the bold, and I promise that you will never know what you’re capable of unless you try. – Sheryl Sandberg.

The senior class flowers are black carnations and white roses, and the class colors are black, white and maroon.

At IKM-Manning, 48 seniors will be recognized during ceremonies.

The class motto is If you need anything else, please let me know. Thanks.

The class colors are forest green and black, and the class flower is the white carnation tipped with green.