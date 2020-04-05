Effects of screen time on health and wellness

REGIONAL -- Spending excessive amounts of time in front of screens is a health risk, both from a physical and mental health standpoint.

Cell phones, video games, computers and television are all examples of screens. It is hard to imagine that something so much a part of our everyday lives can be so detrimental to the health and well-being of children and adults alike, but it is.

Obesity and negative mental well-being are closely associated with increased levels of screen time use.

Obesity: As rates of obesity in Iowa continue to climb, research has identified sedentary behaviors such as excessive screen time as an important risk factor for weight gain and chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. In the United States, the prevalence of obesity in children ages 2-19 years of age increased by 182 percent in recent years.

Mental well-being is also impacted by screen time. Those who spend more than one hour of leisure screen time per day are at an increased risk for negative mental health outcomes. Recent research shows that children who spend more than one hour of leisure screen time per day are linked to progressively lower psychological well-being.

What can parents do to reduce childhood screen time and promote healthier outcomes?

• Limit screen time to no more than one hour per day.

• Do not put televisions in your child’s bedroom.

• Turn screen time into active time by doing exercises during commercial breaks.

• Set an example for your children by limiting your screen time.

• Audit your (and your children’s) screen time use—you are probably in front of a screen more than you realize. Use this link to obtain a Screen Chart to monitor the hours spent in front of a screen. https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/wecan/downloads/screen-time...

• Increase opportunities for physical activity.

One of the four identified priorities in the current Shelby County Community Health Needs Assessment is obesity/physical inactivity. Consider taking a healthy step by limiting screen time and increasing social interaction and physical activity. For information on the American Academy of Pediatrics screen time recommendations please go to https://www.aap.org/en-us/about-the-aap/aap-press-room/news-features-and....