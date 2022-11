HARLAN — Eight people graduated Monday night from the ESL class at Monogram Foods. The program was taught by Regina Guinn, a teacher from the Omaha area.

Jessica Castaneda, Leo Marquez, Xipatli Marquez, Selena Gomez, Sulma Baches, Azucena DeLeon, Elica Noriega and Faby Oro were this year’s graduates.