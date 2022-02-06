Eileen Anderson is featured artist at Sunday’s Art in the Park

HARLAN — Over 20 artists will be featured during Art in the Park this Sunday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Harlan.

Interactive art activities will take place from noon - 3 p.m. GameTime Eats food truck will be selling Philly sandwiches throughout the event and music will be performed.

Eileen Anderson of Ankeny will be the featured artist. Anderson grew up as a farm girl in southern Iowa. Books were not in the budget, she says, and there were no libraries close to her home. She received three books as gifts, which she still treasurers today and serve as inspiration for her book folding art.

As a reading teacher for 37 years, Anderson collected books for her students and concentrated on sharing her love of reading.

“It was painful to part with the many great books when I retired,” she says, “But I shared them with new teachers just starting their journey.”