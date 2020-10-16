Election commissioner encourages absentee voting

COUNTY -- Shelby County Auditor and Election Commissioner Mark Maxwell is encouraging absentee voting this year. Weekday Courthouse hours are from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for in person absentee voting. Voting now may ease crowding and long lines at the polls on election day.

Absentee ballots are being received, said Maxwell, and many envelopes are not signed. The Auditors office must contact the voter when the envelopes are not signed.

“Please remember to sign your envelope containing your ballot. Also do not tape your envelope shut,” Maxwell said. “The board that tabulates the ballots may disqualify any ballot envelopes that are taped shut. If you need a new envelope please come to the auditor’s office with the original envelope and we will get you a replacement.”

Maxwell said if a voter ruins a ballot for some reason, print SPOILED on the ballot and return the ballot in person to the auditor’s office. “You may vote at that time or we must send it in the mail again,” he said. “No ballots may leave the office unless it is mailed.”