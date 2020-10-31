ELECTION DAY IS HERE
COUNTY -- Shelby County voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3 to cast ballots in a general election that will determine the country’s direction for the next four years.
At the top of the ballot is the race for the White House, with incumbent Republican President Donald Trump (with running mate VP Mike Pence) being challenged by Democrat and former Vice-President Joe Biden (with VP running mate Kamala Harris).
Also at stake are a number of U.S. representative and senate seats, as well as state races, including the District 18 Iowa representative position currently held by Republican Steve Holt. Holt is being challenged by Democrat Damon Hopkins.
Republican candidate Randy Feenstra and Democratic candidate JD Scholten square off for the District 4 U.S. Representative seat in western Iowa, and incumbent Republican Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield vie for the U.S. Senate representing Iowa.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
