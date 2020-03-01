Election filing periods outlined

COUNTY – Local residents considering a run for public office in Shelby County are being made aware this month of filing periods for the 2020 election, courtesy of Shelby County Auditor Mark Maxwell.

County offices up for election in 2020 include the auditor (Maxwell), sheriff Neil Gross and supervisors Steve Kenkel and Charlie Parkhurst.

The first day to file nomination papers for county office is Mon., March 2, with the deadline being Wed., March 25.