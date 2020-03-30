Elementary parade canceled

HARLAN – An awesome idea for teachers to show the love they have for their students with a parade set for Monday was canceled Sunday evening for safety and health concerns.

It’s been a couple of weeks since the Harlan Community Schools closed its doors, and guess what? Harlan Community Schools staff miss the students.

So what better way to say “we care and miss you” than to have a staff parade!

Elementary Guidance Counselor Courtney King came up with the idea from other school districts across the country which have held similar parades.

The elementary staff had planned to yesterday (Monday, March 30) drive through Harlan, Portsmouth, Panama, Westphalia, Earling and Defiance to say “hello” to the students. All were asked to watch and wave from the safety of their own driveways or sidewalk.

They had planned to wave to the kids, making signs for the event and decorating their vehicles.

However, out of an abundance of caution, and with Shelby County seeing its first COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the parade was canceled.