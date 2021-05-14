Eleven Seniors Finish Their Careers with Perfect 4.0 GPA

HARLAN -- Eleven students will graduate this week with the highest distinction at Harlan Community High School, ranked as the top senior students at HCHS based on grade point average, a 4.0. The students will be recognized during commencement ceremonies to be held Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. at Merrill Field in Harlan.

Those students earning highest academic honors include Hannah Bissen, the daughter of Lynn and Jerald Bissen, Harlan; Justine Buman, the daughter of Jeff and Janet Buman, Harlan; Evan Finken, the son of Becky and Jason Finken, Harlan; Olivia Freund, the daughter of Laura and Mat Freund of Earling; Brooke Goshorn, the daughter of Suzanne and Kevin Goshorn, Harlan; Jack Klitgaard, the son of Laurel and Don Klitgaard, Harlan; Casey Kohl, the daughter of Abilene and Clyde Kohl of Harlan; Abigail Lefeber, the daughter of Jennifer and Kelly Lefeber of Harlan; Lucy Metzger, the daughter of Lynee and Jaime Metzger of Harlan; Brecken Van Baale, the daughter of Kristen and Matt Van Baale of Harlan; and Grace Wegner, the daughter of Julie and Steve Wegner of Panama.

Harlan Community High School will graduate approximately 125 students in its 134th-annual commencement exercises. The HCHS Band under the direction of William Kearney will perform the processional, Pomp and Circumstance by Elgar, and the recessional, Coronation March, by Weldon. The HCHS Choir, under the direction of Landon Stalzer, will perform Gold Forever arranged by Anita Cracauer.

The class motto this year is Cherish yesterday, live today, reach for tomorrow.

The class colors are marvel black and cardinal red, and the class flower is the red rose.

Other highlights of the event will include the introduction of speakers and commencement speakers, to be determined; and senior recognition by HCHS Principal Scott Frohlich.

Frohlich will present the class of 2021 and HCS Board of Education President Amy Rueschenberg will present the diplomas.