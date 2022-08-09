Elizabeth A. Elliott named new editor of Harlan Newspapers

HARLAN — Veteran journalist Elizabeth A. Elliott has been selected to succeed Bob Bjoin as editor of the Harlan Newspapers. Publisher Josh Byers said the search to find Bjoin’s successor was not one he took lightly.

“It was imperative that we found an experienced journalist who had a passion for telling stories and was excited about moving to Harlan,” Byers said. “We’re really thrilled to have Elizabeth join the team.”

Raised in Omaha, Neb., Elliott has been in the journalism industry in various roles over the years, including as a freelance writer, assistant editor, interim editor and editor.

“I am so excited to be a part of the Harlan Newspapers and this community,” Elliott said. “It is an honor to be able to tell your stories.”

Her previous position was with the Enterprise Media Group in Blair, Neb. She won writing and photography awards for her work with the group’s newspapers in Arlington and Blair.

Prior to her role in Blair, Elliott served as a staff writer for the Arlington Catholic Herald newspaper in Arlington, Va.

Elliott earned an MFA in Creative Writing in 2016 from Creighton University in Omaha, and received her bachelor’s degree there, as well, majoring in journalism and music. She has a graduate certificate in Paralegal Studies from College of Saint Mary.

Elliott has been a flutist for more than 30 years and sung in various church choirs and other choirs for several years.

Her photos accompanied a blog she wrote for Beliefnet called Through the Lens of Faith, beliefnet.com/columnists/throughthelensoffaith/.

She worked for the Omaha World-Herald, the Omaha Daily Record, Midlands Business Journal and the National Catholic