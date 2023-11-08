Elk Horn bank robbery attempt foiled; subject in custody

ELK HORN — An attempted bank robbery was thwarted in Elk Horn Monday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported a call was received approximately 10 a.m. August 7. A man dressed in a blue rain suit and yellow mask attempted to enter the Elk Horn branch of Shelby County State Bank (SCSB).

A customer was attempting to enter the bank at the same time, and a small altercation took place.

The majority of SCSB locations have a door buzzer security system, which enables employees to grant access to those attempting to enter the building.

Kevin Campbell, SCSB President and CEO said, “His entry was thwarted by the use of a controlled entry system and a brief encounter with a customer who was also approaching.”

“The suspect clearly intended to rob the bank and fled the scene,” Campbell said.

Witnesses observed the man leaving in a white car and head southbound on Highway 173 toward Interstate 80.

Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle and shared the information with the FBI and surrounding law enforcement agencies. Later on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office was advised the subject had been located and was in custody.

“While the event was unnerving to say the least, no one was hurt during the ordeal and the bank was not compromised,” Campbell said.

“Requiring customers to ‘buzz’ into the bank is not ideal, but this is exactly the reason we have controlled entry systems — to keep our SCSB family safe inside by keeping the bad guys out.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office stated due to the still open investigation, no other information is being released at this time.