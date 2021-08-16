Elk Horn, Kimballton host public meeting on food delivery program

ELK HORN -- The Elk Horn and Kimballton communities are in the beginning discussions with a local grocery delivery firm to bring fresh product to the towns on a regular basis.

The Danish Villages Improvement Organization (DVIO) will host a public meeting Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Kimballton Town Hall to discuss the issue. The public is encouraged to attend.

A food desert is an area where access to affordable, healthy food options is limited or nonexistent because grocery stores are too far away. DVIO is looking to change that for Elk Horn and Kimballton after results of a survey confirmed it was a top issue for the community.

Theo Ramsey of Ramsey’s Market/Fresh Out of the Box will be speaking at a meeting of the DVIO Aug. 18, discussing his innovative grocery locker system which brings groceries and hardware to small towns across Southwest Iowa.

