Elizabeth A. ElliottKindergartner Clover McCall sticks her hand in the pumpkin to see what vampire hearts or witch warts feel like. Elizabeth A. ElliottKindergartners Dominic Esbeck, Clover McCall, Madeline Andersen, Jonzie Christensen, Brantley Jager, George Paulsen, James Wilkerson and Carter Larsen answer questions about the haunted room. Elizabeth A. ElliottThe Elk Horn Library was haunted. Elizabeth A. ElliottKids listened to a story and had craft time during their visit. Elk Horn Library becomes haunted Fri, 10/28/2022 - 9:00am admin By: Elizabeth A. ElliottELK HORN — The Elk Horn Library became a haunted library this week.Students from Exira-EHK Elementary School had the opportunity to walk through the haunted library Wednesday. Section: News