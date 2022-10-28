Elk Horn Library becomes haunted



Elizabeth A. Elliott

Kindergartner Clover McCall sticks her hand in the pumpkin to see what vampire hearts or witch warts feel like.



Elizabeth A. Elliott

Kindergartners Dominic Esbeck, Clover McCall, Madeline Andersen, Jonzie Christensen, Brantley Jager, George Paulsen, James Wilkerson and Carter Larsen answer questions about the haunted room.



Elizabeth A. Elliott

The Elk Horn Library was haunted.



Elizabeth A. Elliott

Kids listened to a story and had craft time during their visit.