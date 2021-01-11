Elk Horn Library a place for all ages

ELK HORN -- The Elk Horn Public Library is a place for all ages to learn, get creative and engage in free activities and events.

Alissa LaCanne and LaJissa Niklasen are behind the scenes of the library and run all of its daily operations.

LaCanne started her position as the library director in 2014.

“I homeschooled our kids, so we went to libraries wherever we lived. When we moved here, I used this library so much that they asked if I wanted to be on the board,” LaCanne said.

After she joined the library board, an opening for the director position appeared.

She was offered the position and has been working at the library ever since.

Niklasen began as the children’s librarian in April 2021. She was also very involved with the library before she applied for the children’s librarian position.

“I have four kids and we have been coming [to the library] for a very long time,” Niklasen said.

Niklasen focuses on children’s programming and activities. She plans events for children through sixth grade, such as the Lettuce Read activity at the Elk Horn farmers market.

