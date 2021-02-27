Elk Horn recognized with Five-Star Library

ELK HORN – Elk Horn’s Public Library has been named a five-star library by Library Journal, and is one of only three libraries in Iowa to receive such an honor.

Library Director Alissa LaCanne said this week the library was notified in December of the award. Library scores for the honor are based on physical circulation, circulation of electronic materials, library visits, program attendance, public internet computer use, wi-fi sessions and e-retrievals.

“Libraries are ranked by category, based on operating expenditures, and the top libraries in each peer-group are recognized as a Star Library,” explained LaCanne.

“We are thankful for all of our amazing patrons and supportive library board of trustees for helping us achieve this.”

The Elk Horn Library is one of 18 total in Iowa with Star Library recognition. The Dunlap Public Library is another one from western Iowa to be honored. As a state Iowa is ranked third in the nation with the number of Star Library honors, only behind New York with 34 and Ohio with 31.

LaCanne said the honor is even more special due to 2020 being a year that libraries nationwide are struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Elk Horn, the trustees and staff responded quickly and safely to the pandemic by implementing new policies and safety measures, and were able to open back up partially by mid-May, and then back to regular business hours last October.

“Over the past year, we have continued to strive to meet community needs through programming, such as grab & go kits and virtual storytimes for kids, hosting socially distanced (with masks) book clubs for adults, and showing five, free family outdoor movies last summer,” said LaCanne.

Library Journal has been around for 140 years, “inspired by the belief that libraries transform lives, at every stage of life.”