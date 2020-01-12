Elm Crest, Salem Home see COVID outbreaks
COUNTY – Long-term care facilities in Iowa continue to see additional outbreaks of COVID-19, including in Shelby County where the state is reporting Elm Crest Retirement Community in Harlan and Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn with a combined 127 positive cases, 11 of which have been reported in the last 14 days.
In Iowa, 155 long-term care facilities have had outbreaks.
The state characterizes an outbreak as having three or more positive tests among residents.
Elm Crest Retirement Community is reporting 83 cases with 12 recoveries, while Salem Lutheran Home reports 44 cases with 10 recoveries, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95