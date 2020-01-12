Elm Crest, Salem Home see COVID outbreaks

COUNTY – Long-term care facilities in Iowa continue to see additional outbreaks of COVID-19, including in Shelby County where the state is reporting Elm Crest Retirement Community in Harlan and Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn with a combined 127 positive cases, 11 of which have been reported in the last 14 days.

In Iowa, 155 long-term care facilities have had outbreaks.

The state characterizes an outbreak as having three or more positive tests among residents.

Elm Crest Retirement Community is reporting 83 cases with 12 recoveries, while Salem Lutheran Home reports 44 cases with 10 recoveries, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.