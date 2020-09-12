Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Shelby
COUNTY – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) has announced that the destructive Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has been detected for the first time in Shelby County.
The invasive, tree-killing pest was collected from trees recently in Shelby. EAB is a significant threat to all species of ash trees, infesting and killing both stressed and healthy trees.
The destructive wood-boring pest tunnels just beneath the bark in the vascular tissue.
