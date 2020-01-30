Emergency Mgmt. updating business info
COUNTY -- Shelby County businesses are being asked to update their contact information with the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency.
Emergency Management Director Alex Londo said the updated information is needed to make sure the county has the correct information should an emergency situation arise at a local business, especially after hours.
Business owners are asked to log on to the emergency management website, and click on the Shelby County Business Contact Information link to fill out a short questionnaire.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95