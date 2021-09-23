Home / Home

Enzo joins HPD; certified K-9 officer with handler Pedersen

Thu, 09/23/2021 - 8:00am admin
Bob Bjoin, Editor

    HARLAN -- The Harlan Police Department has a new K-9 officer.  Enzo joined the department earlier this month, and he and handler Sgt. Tim Pedersen are completing training this week.
    Enzo is a Belgian Malinois who came from the Netherlands.  He’s 2 1/2 years old and is certified in all K-9 activities such as drug identification and tracking.  He comes to the HPD from the Iowa State Patrol.
    Pedersen was the handler for K-9 Jax for approximately nine years before Jax passed away in May, 2021 following a stellar career.  Pedersen said he’s excited to work with Enzo, who looks to be a fantastic K-9 officer.  (Photo by Bob Bjoin)

