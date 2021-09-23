Enzo joins HPD; certified K-9 officer with handler Pedersen

HARLAN -- The Harlan Police Department has a new K-9 officer. Enzo joined the department earlier this month, and he and handler Sgt. Tim Pedersen are completing training this week.

Enzo is a Belgian Malinois who came from the Netherlands. He’s 2 1/2 years old and is certified in all K-9 activities such as drug identification and tracking. He comes to the HPD from the Iowa State Patrol.

Pedersen was the handler for K-9 Jax for approximately nine years before Jax passed away in May, 2021 following a stellar career. Pedersen said he’s excited to work with Enzo, who looks to be a fantastic K-9 officer. (Photo by Bob Bjoin)