Ernst makes Harlan stop, discusses pandemic issues
HARLAN -- Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst (R) made a stop in Harlan and Shelby County Thursday, May 6 as part of her 99-county tour of Iowa. She paid a visit to Pexton Pharmacy, a member of the Iowa Pharmacy Association, to visit with its employees and discuss the issues facing pharmacies during the pandemic.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95