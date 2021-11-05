Home / Home

Ernst makes Harlan stop, discusses pandemic issues

Tue, 05/11/2021 - 8:45am admin

    HARLAN -- Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst (R) made a stop in Harlan and Shelby County Thursday, May 6 as part of her 99-county tour of Iowa.  She paid a visit to Pexton Pharmacy, a member of the Iowa Pharmacy Association, to visit with its employees and discuss the issues facing pharmacies during the pandemic.

