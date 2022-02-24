Ernst talks childcare in Elk Horn

ELK HORN – Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst says she’s working diligently at the federal level on a number of issues to address child care challenges, and praised the efforts of the Elk Horn community to team with its school for daycare space to meet childcare needs locally, an initiative Ernst said she could see happening in other rural areas.

“We’ve looked at ways of helping,” Ernst told board members and staff of Kids in the Village, a local program that will fully open soon within the Exira/EH-K School building. “A lot of different avenues we’re trying to research.

“It is an issue everywhere. I’m so thankful you’ve found what works for you here. It’s amazing.”

Ernst’s stop in Elk Horn was part of her 99-county tour, and on Wednesday, Feb. 23 she was in Shelby County to talk childcare. She’s hearing it from across the nation, especially after the pandemic shuttered many in-home daycares.

“We have a need now more so than ever,” Ernst said. “I do think the federal government and the state government recognize that this is an issue, and it’s not just in Iowa. It’s everywhere. We do need to have a lot of different options available to help communities.”

