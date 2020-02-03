Essentia Protein requests connection to wastewater plant

HARLAN – Essentia Protein Solutions, Harlan, has expansion plans, and part of its future development means requesting an agreement with the City of Harlan to hook into its wastewater treatment facility to handle some of the company’s wastewater streams.

Following a review of the proposal and discussion Tuesday, Feb. 25, the city’s Public Health and Sanitation Committee unanimously recommended the proposal be forwarded to the full Harlan City Council for review and possible approval.