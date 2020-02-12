ETHICS • INTEGRITY • APPROACHABILITY

Home / Home

Desired qualifications for next superintendent
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Managing Editor
The purpose of the stakeholder survey was to get feedback from both district patrons as well as the larger community, and really to just inform you as the board about what other people are looking for in the next superintendent." TRENT GRUNDMEYER, Grundmeyer Leader Services

    HARLAN – Patrons in the Harlan Community School District have offered their opinions on the most desired qualifications they’d like to see in a new superintendent of schools.
    In a stakeholder survey offered for 10 days last month, district patrons said being approachable, accessible and welcoming, as well as demonstrating ethics and integrity, were the most important characteristics when considering superintendent candidates.
    Trent Grundmeyer with Grundmeyer Leader Services addressed the HCS Board of Education Monday, Nov. 23, providing an update on the survey and superintendent search.

