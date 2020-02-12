ETHICS • INTEGRITY • APPROACHABILITY

HARLAN – Patrons in the Harlan Community School District have offered their opinions on the most desired qualifications they’d like to see in a new superintendent of schools.

In a stakeholder survey offered for 10 days last month, district patrons said being approachable, accessible and welcoming, as well as demonstrating ethics and integrity, were the most important characteristics when considering superintendent candidates.

Trent Grundmeyer with Grundmeyer Leader Services addressed the HCS Board of Education Monday, Nov. 23, providing an update on the survey and superintendent search.