ETHICS • INTEGRITY • APPROACHABILITY
HARLAN – Patrons in the Harlan Community School District have offered their opinions on the most desired qualifications they’d like to see in a new superintendent of schools.
In a stakeholder survey offered for 10 days last month, district patrons said being approachable, accessible and welcoming, as well as demonstrating ethics and integrity, were the most important characteristics when considering superintendent candidates.
Trent Grundmeyer with Grundmeyer Leader Services addressed the HCS Board of Education Monday, Nov. 23, providing an update on the survey and superintendent search.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95