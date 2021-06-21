Every Drop Counts

REGIONAL -- Harlan water customers currently are under water restrictions due to continued drought conditions and limited pumping capacity while the utility works to rehab current wells and plan for additional well capacity in the future.

Shelby County customers who receive their water through the Regional Water Rural Water system also have been notified of water restrictions while dry water table conditions persist.

Harlan is under a Tier 1 water warning, while Regional Water has elevated to an action level yellow of its water conservation plan.

For both systems, it means water conservation measures are now in place for water customers in the region.

So what can customers do to help out? While some requirements are spelled out in the notifications from both utilities such as no watering of lawns, washing of equipment or filling pools, there are other ways residents can conserve water on their own daily.

Following are some tips around the home while the communities here work through the water shortage.

In The Laundry

• Use your clothes washer and dishwasher only when they are full. This will save up to 1,000 gallons a month.

• Washing dark clothes in cold water saves both water and energy while it helps your clothes to keep their colors.

• When doing laundry, match the water level to the size of the load.

