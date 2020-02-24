Every senior has a story -- Ellsworth Shannon

MANILLA -- The man in this story has seen every war dating back to WWI. He carries with him 102 years of memories. He’s seen many, many inventions. From the ice box to the refrigerator, from horses to cars, telephones to cell phones, wood stoves to cooking meals on a modern-day oven, records to DVDs, Radio to television, and many more too numerous to mention. He seen the coming of Rock and Roll, the Beatles and many more types of music that he probably never imagined as a kid. This man’s name is Ellsworth Shannon.

(Re-printed with permission from The Manilla Manor)