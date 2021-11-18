Excitement building for Kids in the Village

ELK HORN -- In early 2018, several Elk Horn residents formed a steering committee in response to the need for child care in the community.

The committee sent out a survey through the school e-mail list and the committee’s Facebook® page that showed a significant need for local child care services.

The newly formed non-profit, Kids in the Village, will fill a void of child care providers in the area and will offer working parents a safe and stimulating environment for their children, giving them the ability to work productively in Elk Horn and surrounding communities.

The organization was formed after several meetings were held with parents, employers, and others who felt there was a need for a childcare center as other childcare providers had stopped services. The group met with a Parent and Community Services Specialist from Child Care Resource and Referral, an arm of West Central Community Action in Harlan, Iowa, who agreed that we had a need and offered her services to help get a childcare center started.

Full article in the NA.