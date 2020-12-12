Exercise, healthy eating, supplements help build robust immune system

REGIONAL -- With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cold and flu season and with the winter blues upon us, a healthy immune system is more important than ever.

Myrtue Medical Center, Harlan, officials said this week they want to empower local residents with some tools that give you some control of your health.

“There are many things you can do to support a properly functioning immune system: Eat a balanced diet, stay physically active, get enough sleep, and manage stress as best you can,” officials said.