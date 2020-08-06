Home / Home

EXIRA-EHK GRADUATION

Mon, 06/08/2020 - 12:08pm admin

    ELK HORN -- The 2020 Exira-EHK seniors participated in a commencement parade with their families Sunday afternoon with the last stop at the high school in Elk Horn to pick up their diplomas in a drive-through ceremony. The parade traveled through Exira, Brayton, Kimballton and Elk Horn. Superintendent Trevor Miller presented the graduates their diplomas.

