EXIRA-EHK GRADUATION
ELK HORN -- The 2020 Exira-EHK seniors participated in a commencement parade with their families Sunday afternoon with the last stop at the high school in Elk Horn to pick up their diplomas in a drive-through ceremony. The parade traveled through Exira, Brayton, Kimballton and Elk Horn. Superintendent Trevor Miller presented the graduates their diplomas.
