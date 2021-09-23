EXIRA-EHK HOMECOMING

ELK HORN -- The Exira-EHK Spartans are hosting homecoming activities this week under the theme Bury the Bulldogs.

Homecoming king and queen candidates were announced this week and include at left, front L to R -- Mollie Rasmussen, Alisa Partridge, Ashley Hansen and Macy Emgarten. Back L to R -- Jackson Shores, Aiden Potts, Dane Paulsen and Ben Paulsen.

Crownbearers are Evelyn Petersen and Weston Rasmussen.

The Spartans will take on the Bedford Bulldogs tonight, Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. in Exira.

A number of activities have been held this week, culminating with tonight’s football contest. The parade will be held at 2 p.m. today in Elk Horn followed by the pep rally with coronation at the windmill stage.

Dress-up days have included camouflage day on Monday, tourist day on Tuesday, neon day on Wednesday, decade day on Thursday and today is spirit day.

The homecoming court will be presented at halftime of tonight’s football contest. (Photo contributed)