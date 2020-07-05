Exira-EHK reports individual at school who later tested positive
ELK HORN -- The Exira-EHK Schools reported this week that it has learned of an individual(s) who was present at the Elk Horn school on Monday, April 27 who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Shelby County Public Health Department is in charge of communication with individuals who may have had contact tracing. This is within six feet for 30-60 minutes.
Officials said as the cases continue to increase, remember to use social distancing, wear masks and use hand sanitizer.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)