Home / Home

Exira-EHK reports individual at school who later tested positive

Thu, 05/07/2020 - 11:14am admin

    ELK HORN -- The Exira-EHK Schools reported this week that it has learned of an individual(s) who was present at the Elk Horn school on Monday, April 27 who has tested positive for COVID-19.
    The Shelby County Public Health Department is in charge of communication with individuals who may have had contact tracing.  This is within six feet for 30-60 minutes.
    Officials said as the cases continue to increase, remember to use social distancing, wear masks and use hand sanitizer.

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here