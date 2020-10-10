Exira-EHK School, Community Honor Bruns

EXIRA -- A moment of silence and balloon release in memory of Rochelle Bruns, elementary principal at Exira-EHK, was held at the end of the first quarter of the homecoming football game in Exira Friday night, Oct. 2. Rochelle died on Thursday, Oct. 1. Many of those in attendance wore purple clothing as purple was her favorite color. Bruns was a strong supporter of the Spartans and touched the hearts of countless students during her career. She began her career at EH-K as a teacher in 1993 before becoming the elementary principal.

E-EHK Superintendent Trevor Miller said in a letter to the staff and community that Bruns was dedicated to the students, staff members and the communities of the Exira-EHK school district. “I have had the pleasure over the past five years getting to know Rochelle and her family. Talking and working with Mrs. Bruns, I was very impressed on her positive impact not only in her elementary principal and teaching positions but also on the people who had the pleasure of working with her and her family. She will be missed by all. Our deepest sympathies go to Mrs. Bruns’s family. We care deeply for all involved,” he said. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 10 at at 1 p.m. at the Exira-EHK Spartan Football Field in Exira. Survivors include her husband, Matt, of Elk Horn; sons, Cole of Spirit Lake and Cade and significant other Jacey Anthofer of Ankeny; parents John (Beverly) Gerken, George, IA; brother, B.J. (Sasha) Gerken, George, IA; sister, Roxanne (Todd) Geerdes of Brandon, SD; in-laws, relatives and friends. (Photo by Kim Wegener)