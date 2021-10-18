Exira-EHK TAG students build GaGa Ball for fitness

ELK HORN -- The Exira-EHK sophomore TAG students’ project including selling May Day Baskets to the K-12 students during the last school year. They wanted to give back by creating a healthy fitness activity for the elementary students. They came up with the GaGa Ball which involves a large octagon pit made out of wood and a ball.

Gaga Ball is a great game to play actively with many kids at recess. The TAG students involved with the project were Emily Bricker, Hailey Snider, Hannah Nelson, Jameson Kilworth, Eric Wilson and Mrs. Dreier, left to right above). The TAG students purchased the wood, materials and a dozen new playground balls for the GaGa Game.

Industrial Technology Instructor Doug Newton’s construction class made the GaGa Pit panels during their class time. Members of his class were Ashtin Hill, AJ Meyers, Cole Fahn, Gavin Bengard, Tyler Jensen and Kayden Hansen (left to right at right).

“Thank you goes out to the awesome sophomore TAG students for making the GaGa Pit game for our elementary kids. They love the new recess game. Thank you to Mr. Newton’s Construction class for building the pit panels. So proud of our HS Spartan students for doing great things,” said Lisa Dreier, HS TAG Instructor.