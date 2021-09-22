Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-20-25-25 Ar-We-Va 13-25-20-14.
Big win for the Spartans over Ar-We-Va last night, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-20-25-25 Ar-We-Va 13-25-20-14. Here are a few highlights. More in the NA this week!
