Explosion Monday morning at Earling gas station
EARLING -- Multiple fire departments, law enforcement and rescue personnel were called to Earling about 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 27 after an explosion at the Earling gas station. As of press time there were few details, but there were injuries and significant damages to the building. Medical personnel met LifeNet helicopter in Harlan, which transferred an injured individual to the city for treatment. Area building windows were blown out and power was out due to the explosion.
