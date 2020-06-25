An extraordinary nurse honored at Myrtue Medical
REGIONAL -- Nurses at Myrtue Medical Center are being honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to express gratitude to nurses that perform extraordinary care and compassion every day.
Myrtue Medical Center implemented The DAISY Award nomination and the honoree is recognized in a special ceremony held twice per year. In May 2020, during Hospital Week, the DAISY award recipient at Myrtue Medical was Macie Ferguson, RN, on the Med/Surg floor. Ferguson was honored as being a true patient advocate and going above and beyond to provide excellent patient care.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
