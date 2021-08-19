Eyeing their retirement after 17 years in Walnut

By Molly Blanco, Reporter

WALNUT -- Larry and Betty Roberts bustled around the bakery, making pastries and chatting with customers as the sweet, warm aroma of dough enveloped the room. It was one of their last days hard at work at the bakery.

After 17 years in business, Larry and Betty will retire from The Roberts’ Bakery in Walnut.

“We have mixed emotions [about retiring],” Larry said. “There is a sense of sadness because of all the friends we’ve developed and because we enjoy doing what we do.”

Larry and Betty love interacting with the customers and developing friendships with the regulars who have supported them for years. The relationships are what they love most about the bakery, and they said they will miss it dearly.

“We will miss the people. We have made a lot of good friends; a lot of them become just like family,” Betty said. “A lot of them we have seen almost every day since we’ve been open.”

Full article in the NA!