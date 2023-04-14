The eyes and ears in emergency situations

HARLAN — When a person dials 911 they are connected to a call center in Harlan. Susan Cooper and Roxanne Petersen are two of the voices that answer and calmly walk a person through on the other line.

Many times it is gathering information on an accident or fire, learning where to send police or fire response. At other times it is teaching callers CPR over the phone until medics can arrive. They answer calls from fights to falls and everything in between.

Cooper has been answering the calls for 17 years and Peterson for 16. Their shifts last for 12 hours a day, some of which can be extremely busy. The call center is staffed 365 days a year.

This week is national public safety and telecommunications week.

“We’re blessed because we have a good crew,” Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Alex Londo said.

Londo said there are eight full-time dispatchers.

“Jordon Sanders and I are also certified to sit in from time to time,” he said.

Dispatchers train for answering calls using cards that provide questions to ask the callers in order to help responding personnel.

“No two days are the same,” Petersen said.

Each shift the dispatchers watch several computer screens that provide anything from call locations to where the first responders are.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy R.J. Bielenberg is one of the officers that relies on dispatchers.

“Having a good dispatcher is everything,” he said. “They are the eyes and ears for everyone else. They have to balance so many things. I’ve sat in here when they’re handling five medical calls at the same time.”

Dispatchers have to get information to 10 fire and rescue departments, sheriffs, police department, as well as Medivac.

“We prioritize,” Cooper said. “We know what we need to do first.”