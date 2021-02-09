Face covering now needed upon entrance to county court area

STATE – The Iowa Supreme Court issued an order Friday, Aug. 27 requiring anyone entering an Iowa courtroom, including Shelby County, to wear a face covering, even if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Chief Justice Susan Larson Christensen signed the order, which said the Iowa Judicial Branch “is balancing the need to take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 with its commitment to conduct the important work of the courts.”

The order says the supreme court has reviewed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent revisions to guidance about indoor setting mask wearing in high transmission areas.

The order says “all people entering court-controlled areas must wear a face covering. This requirement applies regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

