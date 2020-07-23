Fair judging had a technological look in 2020
HARLAN -- Judging of some 4-H projects during the Shelby County Fair last week was held with the help of technology.
The judging was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church to take advantage of internet access and social distancing. See inside this week’s Harlan News-Advertiser for more photos from this year’s Shelby County Fair.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)