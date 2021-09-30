Faith Family Church proposes Shopko building purchase

HARLAN – Faith Family Church is proposing to purchase the former Shopko building in southwest Harlan, and sell its current location along Chatburn Ave. to a retail buyer.

A public hearing regarding the measure, which would require re-zoning the area to allow for churches, chapels, schools and day cares, will be held at the Tuesday, Oct. 5 city council meeting.

The Shopko building currently sits in a B-3 zone.

