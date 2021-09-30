Faith Family Church proposes Shopko building purchase
HARLAN – Faith Family Church is proposing to purchase the former Shopko building in southwest Harlan, and sell its current location along Chatburn Ave. to a retail buyer.
A public hearing regarding the measure, which would require re-zoning the area to allow for churches, chapels, schools and day cares, will be held at the Tuesday, Oct. 5 city council meeting.
The Shopko building currently sits in a B-3 zone.
Full article in the NA.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95