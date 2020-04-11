Faith Family Church Raises Funds, Car for Parishioners



(Photo contributed)

The congregation at Faith Family Church, Harlan, took up a collection for the Galen and Brenda Ayers family recently, to help with expenses. Galen is battling cancer, and Brenda lost her employment due to COVID-19.



(Photo contributed)

Members of the congregation donated a vehicle to an elderly woman who was in need of reliable transportation. Pictured with the vehicle is Pastor Jeff Erlemeier.