Faith Family Church Raises Funds, Car for Parishioners
HARLAN -- The congregation at Faith Family Church, Harlan, showed how kindness and generosity are still alive and well in the greater Shelby County area as they took up a collection this past month for a parishioner who is battling cancer and his wife who lost her job due to COVID-19, while also providing a vehicle for an elderly woman in the congregation in need of reliable transportation.
“It was a wonderful surprise to receive the financial blessing we received from the special offering from Faith Family Church,” said Galen Ayers, who was diagnosed with Squamous Cell Carcinoma on December 28, 2017, and through additional testing found he also had Non Small Cell Carcinoma.
The congregation raised approximately $4,000 for the Ayers family.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
