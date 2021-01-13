Faith Sound concert season canceled
REGIONAL – Faith Sound, the interdenominational, contemporary music group based out of Harlan, has canceled its concert season out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group hopes to be back next year, said Steve Lawson, long-time director and founder of Faith Sound.
