Faith Sound kicks off concert season

HARLAN – Faith Sound, the interdenominational, contemporary music group based out of Harlan, has kicked off its concert season with its first performances of the year, and additional performances are slated in Harlan and the surrounding area during the next few months.

The first performance of the year was Sunday, Jan. 5 at the First United Methodist Church in Harlan, followed by a January 12 performance at the Harlan Congregational United Church of Christ.

Now in its 45th year, members of the group are students in 7th-12th grade from Harlan and surrounding communities, representing a number of churches from the region.