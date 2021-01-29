Falkena, Roush crowned AHSTW Homecoming Queen, King

AVOCA -- AHSTW Homecoming King Jacob Roush, son of Kathleen Roush and Mike Roush of Avoca, and Queen Chloe Falkena, daughter of Chad and Robin Butler of Harlan, were crowned during coronation ceremonies held Sunday, Jan. 24 at AHSTW.

The coronation ceremony had been postponed from last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, re-scheduled for last weekend. Last fall during homecoming week, the AHSTW district made the decision to temporarily move to virtual classes due to the current health status of the district.