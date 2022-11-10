Family-friendly fall fun abounds in Shelby County

AREA — October has arrived, and Shelby County is planning an array of Halloween and autumn activities for goblins of all ages.

• No Tricks, Just Treats will be offered Saturday, October 15, 4 – 6 p.m. at Nishna Bend Recreation Area, (1 mile east of Hwy 59 on River Avenue (between Harlan and Avoca). In case of rain, the event will be postponed to Sunday, October 16, from 11 a.m.– 1 p.m.

• The Inaugural Spook Jamm, a fundraiser for the Ballpark to Ballpark Bike Trail in Shelby County, will be held Saturday, October 22. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the band Brutal Republic, will begin at 7 p.m. The private event will be limited seating at Bent Rim Fermentation in Panama. Ticket prices are $100 and include a steak sandwich supper and five drink tickets. Tickets are available at the Shelby County Chamber or from any Trails Board member. A costume contest will be held. Visit B2B-trail.com for more information.

• Halloween Spooktacular Trunk or Treat Car Show is planned for Thursday, October 27 from 5 – 7 p.m. at The Buck Snort, 3002 23rd Street, Harlan.

• Harlan’s 21st Annual Harvest Fest is Saturday, October 29 on the Historic Downtown Square. The theme this year is “Beach Party”. The movie “Surfs Up” will begin at 10 a.m., price of admission is $1. All events will run from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., including kids games, Hansen House train rides, face decorating, spooky stories, cookie and pumpkin decorating, costume and pet costume contests, and a petting zoo. Free hot dogs will be served beginning at 11 a.m. until they are gone. The candy walk will be from 1 - 2 p.m. around the square at participating businesses.

• Trunk or Treat at Hansen House Senior Living Parking Lot, 703 Dye Street, Harlan on Saturday, October 29, from 4 – 7 p.m.

• Trunk or Treat in Shelby Saturday, October 29 from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot across the street from Cardinal Lofts (the old Shelby-Tennant School).

• Danish Villages Improvement Organization (DIVO) will hold Trick or Treat events in Elk Horn Sunday, October 30. The Elk Horn Public Library will host a Halloween movie at 3 p.m; a Costume Contest sponsored by DIVO will be held at 4:30 p.m.; and town hall events will be held from 5 - 7 p.m.

Trick or Treating times

• There will be a pop and popcorn stand in Kimballton during trick-or-treating Monday, October 31, 5 – 7 p.m. in the Kimballton City Park.

• Harlan: Monday, October 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

• Shelby: Monday, October 31 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

• Irwin: Monday, October 31 from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

• Portsmouth: Monday, October 31 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.